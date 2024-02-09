Today we are creating Industrial and Defense Committee of Ukraine - Shmyhal

On Friday, February 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the creation of the Industrial Defense Committee of Ukraine, which is to bring the Ukrainian defense industry to a new level.

Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

The Prime Minister noted that it is important to establish systematic work in strengthening the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Today we are establishing the Industrial Defense Committee of Ukraine in this direction. The Prime Minister of Ukraine will be its head. The Committee will also include the Minister of Strategic Industries, the Minister of Defense, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economy, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

Read more: Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

According to him, the committee also seeks to involve arms manufacturers, independent experts and specialists.

The committee's task is to bring the Ukrainian defense industry to a new level, create a unique system of support for manufacturers, provide more incentives, and increase the level of interaction with international companies in this area, Shmyhal added.

Read more: Shmyhal discussed with Bulgarian parliamentary delegation possibility of joint production of equipment and training of Ukrainian military