Anti-Corruption Court remanded defendant in Kurchenko fuel case in custody with possibility of bail of UAH 363 million

The court imposed on one of the suspects in the case of misappropriation of seized oil products a custodial measure of restraint with an alternative of UAH 363 million bail.

This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 13, 2024, the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and imposed a preventive measure on an entrepreneur, one of the organizers of a criminal organization that seized oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company ("EEFEC") group of companies.

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, agreed with the SAPO prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect with an alternative of UAH 363.360 million bail," the statement said.

Read more: "I reject accusations. I see in actions of law enforcement officers indirect work for aggressor country" - Pashynskyi on "Kurchenko’s case"

If bail is granted, the person will be subject to the following procedural obligations:

to appear before the detective, prosecutor or court upon every call and request;

not to leave the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

notify the detective, prosecutor or court of any change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with other suspects, witnesses in criminal proceedings and other persons regarding the suspicion notified to him/her, except for defense counsel, detectives, prosecutors, investigating judge, court;

to give his/her passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling him/her to leave and enter Ukraine to the relevant state authorities in charge;

wear an electronic control device.

According to media reports, this is businessman Serhii Tyshchenko.

As a reminder, former People's Deputy and head of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynskyi said that his house was searched by representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the NABU. The search was conducted in the case of the transfer of Kurchenko's fuel to the state. Later, the NABU and the SSU reported that the former People's Deputy and his business partner were suspected of misappropriation of oil products.