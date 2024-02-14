Ukraine has increased production of electronic warfare systems - Ihnat

Ukraine has increased production of electronic warfare systems as they have proven effective in countering enemy missiles and drones. Moreover, today, electronic warfare systems have become a part of air defense.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"There are more and more of them ("electronic warfare systems" - ed.). Ukraine has generally increased the production of these systems, they have shown their effectiveness, they are working better and better in this or that direction in protecting certain objects to suppress the navigation followed by missiles and drones. It is important to develop this area as well," said Ihnat.



He emphasized that today electronic warfare systems are actively helping directly on the front line, as they can suppress enemy fpv drones that attack the front lines by the thousands.

