17 thousand Russian servicemen were killed during capture of Avdiivka, - Tauria OSGT

At least 17,000 servicemen lost by Russian army in the Avdiivka offensive in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC with reference to a representative of the Tauria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Dmytro Lykhovii.

"During the capture of Avdiivka, 17,000 Russian soldiers were killed," he said.

In total, the occupiers lost at least 47,000 people in the battle for Avdiivka.

