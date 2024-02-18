First F-16s will arrive in Ukraine in June 2024

The first F-16 fighter jets could appear in Ukrainian skies around June 2024. Europeans believe this is the most realistic timeframe.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Foreign Policy with reference to Western politicians.

"I think we will see them in Ukraine in June," Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said at the Munich Security Conference.

Another European official, who was not named, gave the same timeframe.

"The Ukrainian government expects that 12 pilots will be trained on fighter jets in the United States by the end of the fiscal year (September)," the article says.

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, hoped that the F-16s would arrive in Ukraine this spring. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said that his country would supply Ukraine with at least 24 F-16 fighter jets according to the schedule.