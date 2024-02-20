ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11104 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
10 709 17
shoot out (12144) Sumska region (903)

Family is killed as result of enemy UAV strike on house in Sumy region: mother, two sons and two of their relatives. PHOTOS (updated)

сумщина

According to updated information on the consequences of the hostile attack on the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district, Sumy region, on the morning of 20 February, the death toll has risen to five people.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The hit killed a family: a mother and two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman who came from another city," the statement said.

As noted, it was established that the residential building was hit by an enemy Lancent UAV.

See more: Ruscists attack Sumy region with artillery and aircraft: 2 people are killed. PHOTO

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

According to the data of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, on February 20, 2024, at about 5:30 a.m., using warfare methods prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked, according to preliminary data, two attack UAVs, the civilian infrastructure of Nova Sloboda village, Konotop district.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a private house with a family of 5 people was completely destroyed - a 91-year-old grandmother, two women aged 69 and 61, two brothers aged 38 and 39. All of them were killed," the regional prosecutor's office said.

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in a telegram, the enemy drone hit a private house. After the fire was extinguished, rescuers began to clear the rubble. The search and rescue operation lasted more than 9 hours.

Ліквідація наслідків обстрілів Сумщини

Rescuers pulled the bodies of five people from the rubble of the building.

Ліквідація наслідків обстрілів Сумщини

Ліквідація наслідків обстрілів Сумщини

As previously reported, at 5 a.m., Russians carried out an air and artillery strike on the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district. The shelling caused a fire in a residential building. The fire has been localised. The bodies of two people were found.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 