Family is killed as result of enemy UAV strike on house in Sumy region: mother, two sons and two of their relatives. PHOTOS (updated)

According to updated information on the consequences of the hostile attack on the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district, Sumy region, on the morning of 20 February, the death toll has risen to five people.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

"The hit killed a family: a mother and two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman who came from another city," the statement said.



As noted, it was established that the residential building was hit by an enemy Lancent UAV.

According to the data of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, on February 20, 2024, at about 5:30 a.m., using warfare methods prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked, according to preliminary data, two attack UAVs, the civilian infrastructure of Nova Sloboda village, Konotop district.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a private house with a family of 5 people was completely destroyed - a 91-year-old grandmother, two women aged 69 and 61, two brothers aged 38 and 39. All of them were killed," the regional prosecutor's office said.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in a telegram, the enemy drone hit a private house. After the fire was extinguished, rescuers began to clear the rubble. The search and rescue operation lasted more than 9 hours.

Rescuers pulled the bodies of five people from the rubble of the building.

As previously reported, at 5 a.m., Russians carried out an air and artillery strike on the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district. The shelling caused a fire in a residential building. The fire has been localised. The bodies of two people were found.