Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed - Air Force
The Ukrainian military destroyed another plane of the Russian occupiers - the Su-24.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.
"This time I can say that the pilot of the Su-35 was lucky - he maneuvered and no longer takes risks. But the crew of the Su-34 joins our column "Eternal flight, brothers". I have good results of objective control so that no one doubts," the post says.
However, it is not specified where exactly the enemy plane was shot down.
