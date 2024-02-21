ENG
Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed - Air Force

The Ukrainian military destroyed another plane of the Russian occupiers - the Su-24.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

"This time I can say that the pilot of the Su-35 was lucky - he maneuvered and no longer takes risks. But the crew of the Su-34 joins our column "Eternal flight, brothers". I have good results of objective control so that no one doubts," the post says.

However, it is not specified where exactly the enemy plane was shot down.

