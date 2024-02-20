ENG
Enemy armored personnel carrier with occupants on armor explodes on anti-tank mine. VIDEO of UAV

An enemy armoured personnel carrier with occupants on it hit an anti-tank mine and exploded.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular explosion of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

"Self-detection of an enemy infantry fighting vehicle with occupants on it. It is not clear how the driver could not see the mine barrier. But it doesn't matter anymore...", - the author of the publication notes in his comment.

