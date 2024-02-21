Either Ukraine comes to agreement with us, or there will be new restrictions on imports - Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Kolodziejczak

Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodzejczak did not rule out further restrictions on Ukrainian imports.

He said this on Polsat News, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture was asked whether the government is considering the possibility of introducing a unilateral embargo on the import of agri-food products from Ukraine. According to Kolodzejchak, such an option will not be ruled out in the absence of cooperation from the Ukrainian side.

"The ball is in Ukraine's court. Either you agree with Poland, or we will be forced to introduce further restrictions on the import of Ukrainian goods," Michal Kolodzejczak said.

Currently, wheat, corn, sunflower, and rapeseed cannot be imported into Poland.

Kolodzejczak said that Minister Czeslaw Sekerskyi should hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi on Wednesday.

A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also announced that negotiations with the protesting farmers will begin next week.

Michal Kolodzejczak also stated that reports that Ukrainian grain remains in Poland despite the embargo have not been confirmed, but at the same time, Ukrainian products are displacing Polish products on the German market.

