Enemy has deployed 48 Iskander launchers along the border with Ukraine, - Skibitskyi
As of 21 February, Russia deployed 48 Iskander missile launchers along the Ukrainian border.
This was reported by Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"There were 46, now there are 48. Two launchers were added, they made an additional tactical group, which is used to launch ballistic missiles from the territory of Russia," Skibitskyi said.
