Two enemy T-72 tanks fly into air. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy T-72 tanks with the help of artillery and drones.
As Censor.NET reports, a video with fragments of an attack by Ukrainian fighters and a powerful detonation of enemy armored vehicles was published on social networks.
"Two enemy T-72s flew into the air: the gunners of the 71st SJB stopped the movement of the enemy's equipment, and the FPV drone operators ended the matter with an epic explosion," the comment to the video reads.
