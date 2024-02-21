Russia has 1500 combat aircraft. They also have enough helicopters, - Ihnat

The Russian aggressor country currently has approximately 1,500 aircraft in service, and there are also outdated models in storage.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There are different types of aircraft - there are military transport aircraft, strategic, fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, etc. What is destroyed on the ground is also taken into account. Do you remember how many helicopters were shot down in Chornobaivka at the same time? Russia has a lot of aviation. There are about 1,500 combat aircraft that Russia has in storage all over the territory, plus some obsolete ones in storage. They also have enough helicopters. But even if about 300 out of 1,500 are destroyed, this is a serious percentage. You see the destruction of their aircraft every day," Ihnat said.

He also noted that Russia supplies new aircraft every year, but not as many as experts boast.

"For example, last year, four SU-30SM aircraft and several SU-34s were delivered. It's not as many as they pompously claim. But as you can see, we have also destroyed a lot of them," the spokesman said.

Answering a question about the wear and tear of the enemy's fleet, Ihnat noted that this is not something to count on, as Russia has factories that can restore and extend the life of old aircraft. As for the cases when Russian aircraft "lose" missiles and bombs on the territory of the Russian Federation, it may be due to the "crookedness" of the pilots or some technical factors.