Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the National Guard.

The decree states that foreigners who meet the requirements for military service may be accepted voluntarily into the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Foreigners who are legally on the territory of Ukraine, have not been previously convicted and meet the requirements for military service as defined by the Law of Ukraine 'On Military Duty and Military Service' may be enlisted on a voluntary basis (under contract) in the National Guard of Ukraine (hereinafter - military service)," the President's website states.

Foreigners can serve in the army under a contract both as privates and as sergeants and non-commissioned officers. To serve in the army, foreigners need to apply to the territorial recruitment and social support centre at their place of residence or directly to the military unit where they wish to serve under the contract.

"Territorial centres for recruitment and social support, which have been approached by foreigners who have expressed a desire to perform military service under contract in the National Guard of Ukraine, shall refer these persons to the relevant military units of the National Guard of Ukraine," the presidential decree states.

Selection for military service

A foreigner needs to perform military service:

Submit an application:

Fill out an application for contract service.

Give your consent to the processing of your personal data.

Agree to verify the information provided.

The format of the application is paper or electronic.

Foreigners who are recruited for military service are tested:

mandatory medical examination by a military medical commission at a healthcare facility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine,

professional and psychological selection;

pass the physical training standards set by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

