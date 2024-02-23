Shmyhal with ministers to arrive at Polish border today - Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a delegation of ministers will arrive at the Polish border on Friday, February 23, to address the blockade of Ukrainian food by Polish farmers.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our prime minister, together with ministers working on exports, imports, trade between states, who are also responsible for logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, heads of the border service - this group, led by the prime minister, will be on the border with Poland today," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the Danish prime minister in Lviv.

Answering journalists' questions about the arrival of Polish representatives at the border, he said: "Whether our Polish colleagues will be there is their personal decision."

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the blockade of Polish farmers affects Ukrainian food, which is transiting through Poland and not going to the Polish market.

"This is very important. Prime Minister Shmyhal has said this many times, that 5% of our grain, only 5%, goes through Poland. We are grateful to our Polish neighbors for their help since the beginning of the war, for hosting our people. We need to maintain our relations, but it is also very important to keep the truth. Ukrainian grain does not go to the Polish market - at the request of the Polish side," the President said.

"We have found new ways, but when we talk about transit, it is a little bit outside the European legislation. Therefore, we are ready, we will do everything to resolve this issue," Zelenskyy summarized.

As a reminder, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to a government meeting at the border to resolve the situation caused by the protests of Polish farmers. Tusk said that the meeting with the Ukrainian government would take place on February 28 in Warsaw.