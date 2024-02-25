ENG
Iran did not transfer long-range missiles to Russia - Budanov

As of now, Iran has not transferred long-range missiles to Russia. Statements about the large-scale use of North Korean missiles are also untrue.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Thus, Budanov was asked whether Iran had transferred long-range missiles to Russia.

"There are none. This is not true," the head of Ukrainian intelligence replied.

At the same time, he noted that Russia had used several North Korean missiles against Ukraine.

"But to say that this is a large-scale use is also not true," Budanov added.

