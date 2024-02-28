More than 67% of Poles believe that opening of EU market for agricultural products from Ukraine is cause of their farmers’ problems

67.6% of Poles believe that the European Union is to blame for the financial problems of local farmers, as it decided to open the market for agricultural products from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to a survey conducted by United Surveys for RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

As noted, when asked who, in their opinion, is responsible for the current problems of farmers in Poland, 67.6% of Poles surveyed chose the answer "The decision of the European Union to open the market for agricultural products from Ukraine".

A smaller number of respondents believe that the problems are caused by "PiS government policy" (48.8%), "the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine" (48.6%), " EU climate policy" (47.8%), and "unfair competition of Ukrainian agriculture" (46.4%).

According to 20.7% of Poles, the policies of the current government led by Donald Tusk are responsible for the problems of Polish farmers, while 10.5% of respondents believe that farmers themselves are to blame.