Ruscists attack Nikopol with artillery, woman is killed

Russian occupants shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A person died. A 61-year-old woman. She was killed by the Russians, who hit Nikopol with an artillery shell. The tragedy happened in the afternoon. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.

No further information is available on today's attack on Nikopol at this time.

