Ruscists attack Nikopol with artillery, woman is killed
Russian occupants shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"A person died. A 61-year-old woman. She was killed by the Russians, who hit Nikopol with an artillery shell. The tragedy happened in the afternoon. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.
No further information is available on today's attack on Nikopol at this time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password