Ruscists hit residential building in Kurakhove, fire station was damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 28 February, Russia shelled the town of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, and hit residential buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the building of the fire station was damaged by an explosive wave as a result of the enemy strike. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.

Пожежна частина у Кураховому після обстрілу
