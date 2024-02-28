Ukrainians have best attitude to Biden among Western leaders - poll

Currently, Ukrainians have the best attitude towards US President Joe Biden, followed by Polish President Andrzej Duda (76%) and Emmanuel Macron in the top three.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre sociological service from 19 to 25 January 2024, Censor.NET reports.

According to the poll, the majority of respondents express a positive attitude towards Joe Biden (78%), Andrzej Duda (76%), Emmanuel Macron (62%), Ursula von der Leyen (60%), Rishi Sunak (56%), Olaf Scholz (55%), and Justin Trudeau (50%).

A relative majority of the polled express a positive attitude towards Maia Sandu (49%), Donald Tusk (47%), and George Maloney (39%),

Negative attitudes prevail towards Vladimir Putin (96% said they had a negative attitude towards him), Alexander Lukashenko (92%), Viktor Orban (69%), and Xi Jinping (64%).

Also, the share of those who have a negative attitude towards Recep Erdogan (42%) exceeds the share of those who have a positive attitude towards him (38%). The same applies to Robert Fico (29.5% and 14%, respectively).

"Among international organisations and associations, the majority of respondents express a positive attitude towards the European Union (87%), NATO (77%), the Council of Europe (67%), the International Monetary Fund (62%), the UN (57%), the International Committee of the Red Cross (54%), and a relative majority - to the OSCE (48.5%) and the IAEA (45.5%). Negative attitudes towards the CIS prevail (65% have a negative attitude towards it)," the study says.



