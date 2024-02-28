Turkey is ready to resume talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to make efforts to resume Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In order to achieve peace, we are ready to resume the process of negotiations that previously took place in Istanbul," Erdogan said in a video address to the participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

"Diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance to end the war with a just and lasting peace. (...) I believe that joint efforts should be initiated, at least to define the general parameters of peace," the Turkish president added.

Erdogan also emphasized the need to establish principles to guarantee the safety of commercial vessels in the Black Sea and said that Turkey is participating in negotiations on a new UN provision on security commitments.

Read more: Erdogan and Putin to discuss war in Ukraine and grain corridor in Ankara - Turkish Foreign Ministry