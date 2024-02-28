Zelenskyy tells about details of his participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President held a series of meetings with the leaders of the Balkan countries in the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

"Within the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, I held a number of bilateral meetings. The content of all negotiations is quite pragmatic. Together we can give our people more security, more jobs, more economic growth," the president wrote.

He said that during his meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, an agreement was reached to facilitate the conclusion of agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies in the field of demining, rescue equipment and UAV production.

Zelenskyy thanked President of Montenegro Jakob Milatovic for supporting the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven and the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He added that during the meeting with him, they discussed the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers in Montenegro.

The Head of State noted that in the course of negotiations with President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, the parties had discussed the current defense needs of Ukraine.

"We discussed the latest developments in the Transnistrian region of Moldova and Russia's efforts to destabilize the situation in the region with President of Moldova Maia Sandu. Particular attention was paid to the functioning of export corridors for the transportation of Ukrainian products through the territory of Moldova," the president wrote.

According to him, during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, further contacts were coordinated to support the Peace Formula by as many countries as possible.

"We discussed defense cooperation with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krishto. I told him about Ukraine's needs for artillery and air defense systems. Thank you for your willingness to participate in the first Global Peace Summit," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

