Another Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in Eastern direction - Oleshchuk. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defenders destroyed another enemy Su-34 fighter bomber.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

"Today, February 29, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it is already a familiar day for Russians with the loss of another aircraft. Minus the Su-34 in the Eastern direction," the message says.

Read more: Second Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber destroyed in Eastern sector in one day - Oleshchuk