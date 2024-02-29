Another Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in Eastern direction - Oleshchuk. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defenders destroyed another enemy Su-34 fighter bomber.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.
"Today, February 29, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it is already a familiar day for Russians with the loss of another aircraft. Minus the Su-34 in the Eastern direction," the message says.
