Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, confirmed that the Russians were aware of the offensive plans of the AFU.

As Censor.NET informs, Budanov said this in an interview with CBC News.

"I'm not going to say more than the president. We had, let's say, information, evidence that the Russian Federation became aware of the plans. This is a serious problem, and we are taking certain measures," said the head of the DIU.

It will be recalled that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a press conference on February 25 that the plan of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2023 was known to the Russians even before it began.

