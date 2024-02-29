Russia’s strategic nuclear forces are on full alert - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation are in a state of full readiness for guaranteed use. He also spoke about the development of new weapons that are used in the war against Ukraine, in particular about the "Peresvit" laser systems.

As Censor.NET reports, Putin said this in his address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

"Strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for guaranteed use. What we planned in the field of weapons - which I spoke about in the message of 2018 - everything has been done or this work is being completed.

Thus, the Kinjal hypersonic aviation complex is not only put into service but is also used with high efficiency to hit particularly important targets during the SMO (this is how the Russians call the war against Ukraine - ed.)," he noted.

According to him, the "Tsirkon" sea-based hypersonic shock complex has already been used on the battlefield.

"It wasn't even mentioned in the 2018 message, but this system is already in place. Avangard intercontinental hypersonic units and Peresvit laser complexes are on combat duty," Putin said.

The Russian dictator said that Russia is now completing tests of the Burevisnyk cruise missile with unlimited range and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle.

"The troops have also received the first serial heavy Sarmat ballistic missiles. And we will soon demonstrate them in the areas of the base on combat duty," said the head of the Kremlin.

Putin noted that work on "several other promising weapons systems continues."

At the same time, the dictator of Russia assured that the country is not going to place nuclear weapons in space.

He added that these are all alleged "throw-ins" that the US seems to need to draw Russia into negotiations beneficial to America.