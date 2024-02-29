Russians launch attack UAVs from several directions - Air Forces

On February 29, in the evening, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs from several directions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"A UAV from the southeast through the Zaporizhzhia region entered the Dnipropetrovsk region, the vector of movement is to Dnipro. The UAV is in the Synelnykivskyi district in the direction of Dnipro. UAV heading for Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk region. UAV in the southern part of Pavlohrad in Dnipro region," the military said.

Read more: Russians have launched attack drones - they are flying to Kirovohrad region. Missile threat in Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions

The threat of drones was also reported in Kharkiv region: "UAV in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, heading south".



