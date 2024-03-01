NATO on Putin’s nuclear threats: "Russia knows consequences of such step"

Russia knows what consequences await it if it uses nuclear weapons.

This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană in an interview, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We see no immediate threat of Russia using such weapons. But such statements are very dangerous because they undermine confidence in the nuclear weapons sphere. Russia knows the consequences of such a step," he said.

According to Gioane, Putin's latest speech is a psychological intimidation, not a real intention.

"We have been hearing such threats to use nuclear weapons from Russian leaders for at least two years since the war in Ukraine began. And this is from a nuclear superpower like Russia. This is very irresponsible, because when you have such weapons, you also have an obligation of restraint. These statements are part of their arsenal of intimidation and psychological pressure," added the NATO Deputy Secretary General.

He also emphasized that NATO will continue to support Ukraine.

"We are determined to continue to support Ukraine and avoid escalation in relations with Russia. This is especially important as Ukraine has begun EU accession talks and is moving closer to NATO. We cannot say when, but one day an independent, sovereign Ukraine will be part of both NATO and the EU. This war will probably continue for some time. Therefore, NATO will continue to support Ukraine and avoid escalation with Russia," said Mr. Geoană.