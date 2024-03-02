3-year-old child killed by Russian Federation in Odesa. PHOTO

A 3-year-old child died as a result of a hostile drone strike on a high-rise building in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"Photos that tear your heart to pieces... A 3-year-old child. Killed by "non-humans" in Odesa. It is impossible to forget! It is impossible to forgive! The "non-country" must answer for each of our little angels!" the rescuers say.

Night attack on Odesa by the Shahed on 2 March

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-story buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 am, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.

Later, it became known that the body of a child had been recovered from the rubble in Odesa. Initially, it was reported that the boy was 3 months old, but according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service, the deceased child was 3 years old.