Poland holds informal talks with EU on concessions for farmers

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna announced informal talks with European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen on exempting Polish farmers from some provisions of the European "Green Deal".

As noted, the deputy minister was asked whether the rumours that Warsaw is holding non-public talks with the European Commission on exemptions from some provisions of the "Green Deal", as the Polish agricultural market is the closest to Ukraine, were true, and he replied in the affirmative.

The Polish official noted that this would apply to "everything possible, both from the 'Green Deal' and from the influx of products that cause permanent disruption to the market of one or most countries".

"If we manage to agree on Poland's requirements in the EU, they will become a common EU position. I also want to say, and here I quote the Prime Minister, if it takes too long, we will introduce changes, we will introduce border blockades and duties unilaterally," said Szejna.

