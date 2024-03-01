EU to step up inspections of Ukrainian grain to appease protesting farmers

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Veljan said that the EU will step up inspections of grain from Ukraine to encourage farmers to stop protests.

Vălean spoke out against closing the borders to trade with Ukraine, a move that is being discussed in Poland, where the blockade is causing the most significant damage, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"As long as the agreements are properly implemented, there should be no problems, and we are working to strengthen implementation. In other words, we need to make sure that operators do not go beyond the agreements, that they can only carry out bilateral operations, that... they have the right to transit," she explained.

Read more: Poland increases trade in agricultural products with Russia via Belarus - journalistic investigation. VIDEO

The European Commissioner emphasized that EU countries also benefit from trade with Ukraine: exports by road from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia increased by double digits, exceeding the growth of goods coming to these countries.

She added that this "shows that the border countries also have a profitable exchange."

As you know, farmers are protesting across Europe over a number of complaints, including what they call unfair competition from Ukraine.

Read more: Culprits will be arrested - head of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Kerwinskyi, about scattering of Ukrainian grain in Poland

Many of them, especially those in Ukraine's neighboring countries, say they have been affected by the opening of the EU's Solidarity Roads, the abolition of customs duties, and other measures aimed at helping Kyiv to transport grain.