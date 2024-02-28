Culprits will be arrested - head of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Kerwinskyi, about scattering of Ukrainian grain in Poland

Polish law enforcement agencies will find and punish those responsible for spilling Ukrainian grain.

This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Marcin Kerwinskyi, responding to several cases of spilling of Ukrainian grain from wagons and trucks on the territory of Poland, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The spilling of grain from transport, which happened in several places, is unacceptable. In every case of this type, the police respond, the culprits will be arrested. Of course, this is a crime, and the police and Donald Tusk's government will not allow such anarchy in public space," he said. Kervinsky.

He also noted that false information appears in the public space that transport with military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine is delayed, and there is a problem with its crossing the border.

"No, there are no such problems. They pass normally thanks to the work of border guards, customs officers, and the police," the head of the Ministry of the Interior of Poland emphasized.

He also noted that the Tusk government had to include checkpoints (CPs) and separate sections of highways and railways in the list of critical infrastructure objects, because "CPs with a country at war should be critical infrastructure in case of any danger, which may appear".

"The country must have the tools to react quickly," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Poland emphasized.

Scattering of Ukrainian agricultural products in Poland

On February 20, Polish demonstrators blocked the railway near the "Medyk" checkpoint on the border with Ukraine and dumped grain from a freight car.

On February 23, around 9:00 a.m., at the "Dorogusk" railway checkpoint, unknown persons spilled rapeseed bound for Germany from three-grain trucks.

On February 24, around 9:00 a.m., at the Dorogusk railway station in Poland, unknown persons damaged freight cars with Ukrainian beans.

On February 25, 180 tons of Ukrainian corn were spilled from freight cars in Poland.