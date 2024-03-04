The Ukrainian Defence Forces eliminated Vyacheslav Subbotin, the chief of intelligence of the Russian "Espaniola" brigade, with the call sign "Vykhodnoi".

This was reported by Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatolii Shtefan, Censor.NET informs.

"Successfully demobilised: Vyacheslav Subbotin, chief of intelligence of the 'Espaniola' brigade, 'Vykhodnoy'," the statement reads.

Ivan Polianskyi, the so-called "military commander" of the Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today, said that Subbotin was killed on Sunday, 3 March.

"Espaniola is a Russian military formation created from radical football fans. The battalion is currently led by the 'Redut' PMC, and some of the fighters have neo-Nazi beliefs.

To recap, in January 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Putin's United Russia party had created its own private army, the so-called "Espaniola" PMC.

