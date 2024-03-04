Enemy is trying to advance from different flanks in Chasiv Yar area, Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to hold these lines - Yevlash

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Bakhmut direction within Ivanivka, and the enemy is deploying significant reserves there.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group, Ilya Yevlash, said this in a commentary for LIGA.net.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is preparing to defend Chasiv Yar.

"We confirm that there are fierce battles going on within the village of Ivanivske, the enemy is trying to push through our defences," said Yevlash.

Despite the fact that the enemy is deploying significant reserves, using artillery, assault groups and large forces of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Ukrainian military are trying to hold these lines, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

"Heavy fighting is currently underway," he concluded.

In the area of Chasiv Yar, the enemy is trying to advance from different flanks, including by attacking Ukrainian positions head-on. Defensive structures have been erected around the settlement, and the most threatening areas have been mined.

"We are currently working on strengthening and equipping the borders. We are preparing to defend Chasiv Yar," he stressed.

Chasiv Yar, he said, is also under constant enemy attack, including mortar shelling, drones, aircraft, and automatic easel grenade launchers.