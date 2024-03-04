2 211 21
EU should adopt analogue of US land-law for Ukraine, - MEP Haller
The European Parliament is proposing to create an analogue of the US land grant for Ukraine.
This was stated in a commentary to Guildhall by Michael Haller, a member of the European Parliament from Germany (EPP), Censor.NET reports.
"We have a main goal - to arm Ukraine. Moreover, I believe that we must resort to all possible scenarios and tools aimed at supplying Ukraine with both new, modern systems and outdated weapons that are also critically needed on the battlefield by Ukrainians," he said.
"I believe that the European Union needs an analogue of the US Lend-Lease. The same mechanism as the US had, only on the EU side for Ukraine," added Haller.
