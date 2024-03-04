Kuleba and Sikorski discuss support for Ukraine, situation on border and impact of grain imports from Russia to EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. One of the topics of discussion was the import of Russian grain to the European market.

This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Kuleba thanked his Polish counterpart for defending very important decisions on Ukraine in the US Congress.

The ministers also discussed the recent summit in Paris.

Kuleba welcomed the start of a discussion on strengthening support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of taking decisive action without delay.

Read more: Tusk: I will appeal to Sejm to impose sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, he and Sikorsky focused on ways to increase the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. Particular attention should be paid to artillery ammunition and frontline air defence to protect the military from aircraft and drones, he said.

"I am grateful to Poland for ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of military and humanitarian aid across the border. We both positively noted the cooperation between the relevant ministries of both countries in finding ways to resolve the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

I also emphasised the importance of paying more attention to the destabilising impact of Russian grain imports on the European market," Kuleba added.