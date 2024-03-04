Lithuania to join Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Lithuania will support the Czech Republic’s multilateral initiative to purchase and transfer artillery ammunition to Ukraine from outside the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Evropean Pravda, the Lithuanian government announced this following a telephone conversation between Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite and her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

It is noted that Prime Minister Šimonite called the Czech initiative very important, "especially at a time when the supply of ammunition to Ukraine has slowed down."

"Lithuania will continue to support all formats of assistance that will increase Ukraine's ability to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression, thereby protecting the freedom of the whole of Europe," she emphasized.

During the telephone conversation, the Prime Ministers of Lithuania and the Czech Republic also discussed the security situation in the region, the importance of increasing defense investment in Europe, and the determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

Read more: Ukraine may receive first shells purchased from outside EU in few weeks - Czech Defense Ministry

As reported earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands will allocate more than 100 million euros for this initiative.

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the European Union, which is jointly funded by various states, will be able to make its first supplies to Kyiv in a few weeks.