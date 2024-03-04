There are no Energoatom employees left at occupied ZNPP - CEO Kotin

Acting Chairman of the Board of NNEGC Energoatom Petro Kotin said that no company personnel remained at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian aggressors.

Kotin said this in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Our experienced staff is no longer there. In February, the occupiers withdrew the last of our people who remained loyal to Ukraine and guaranteed safety at the plant," he said.

The head of the company added that at the beginning of the year, 360 employees of the company were at the nuclear power plant, while now they are denied access to the plant.

According to Energoatom, 60% of electrical power unit shift supervisors (40 people) left the temporarily occupied territory, Ukraine terminated labor relations with 12% (8 people), 14% (9 people) were blocked by the Russians and are not allowed to work because they refused to sign contracts with them, and the same number of jobs remain vacant.

"That is, they currently have only eight shift supervisors - people who are directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety," Kotin said.

He emphasized that now there are Russian personnel at ZNPP, but they cannot operate the plant reliably.

"The nuclear units at ZNPP have been modernized, the designs are significantly different from the Russian ones, and they cannot be operated reliably by Russian personnel who have not been licensed in accordance with Ukrainian law. In addition, they have recruited personnel from nearby cities and towns who do not understand what a nuclear power plant is - they have only seen it from afar," explained the Energoatom CEO.

