Russians shell Kherson city center: one man wounded

The Russian army struck from the occupied left bank of Kherson region during the day. A man was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko.

Mrochko said that about an hour ago, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank fired on the center of Kherson.

"As a result of this attack, a man born in 1971 was wounded. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine-blast injury, a gunshot wound to the back, a dislocated shoulder, etc.", the statement reads.

This morning, around 7:00 a.m., the Russian army shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.