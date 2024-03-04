ENG
Russians shelled Kherson: educational institution damaged. VIDEO

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Another educational institution was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko.

"Another educational institution in Kherson was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

Today, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city. This educational institution was also on the line of fire," Mrochko wrote.

