RF troops launch KABs on Sumy region - Air Force

Currently, the Russian military is launching guided aerial bombs to the north of Sumy region from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Guided aerial bombs were sent to the north of Sumy region from Bryansk region," the report says.

"Repeated dropping of guided aerial bombs to the north of Sumy region from Bryansk region!" the Air Force later added.

Sumska region (1149) bombarding (140) Air forces (1471)
