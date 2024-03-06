Bulgaria has started transferring promised APCs to Ukraine.. PHOTOS

The Bulgarian government has started transferring the promised armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to BTV.

The first armored personnel carrier left from the base of the Main Directorate of the Gendarmerie in Sofia to the railway station in Novi Iskari.

In total, Bulgaria will send 110 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is responsible for their transportation.

APCs will be transported in sets of 6 units.








