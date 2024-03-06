ENG
Bulgaria has started transferring promised APCs to Ukraine.. PHOTOS

The Bulgarian government has started transferring the promised armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to BTV.

The first armored personnel carrier left from the base of the Main Directorate of the Gendarmerie in Sofia to the railway station in Novi Iskari.

In total, Bulgaria will send 110 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is responsible for their transportation.

Read more: Bulgaria has not yet made decision on providing security guarantees to Ukraine. There will be consultations - Prime Minister Denkov

APCs will be transported in sets of 6 units.

Болгарія надала Україні БТРи
