White House confirms Zelenska refused to attend Biden’s speech

The White House confirmed that First Lady Olena Zelenska was unable to attend US President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on 7 March.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesperson for the US Presidential Administration, Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, Zelenska did receive an invitation, but was unable to attend.

"I would have sent you to Ukraine to explain her reasons, but she really did - she really did receive an invitation from us," Jean-Pierre said.

She noted that Biden intends to appeal to House Republicans and urge them to put the extension of aid to Ukraine to a vote.

"We know that this will receive overwhelming support. We cannot let politics get in the way of our national security," the White House spokeswoman said.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenska had refused to attend Biden's speech, allegedly because she was to be seated next to the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia. The Office of the President explained the first lady's absence from the speech by her busy schedule and the fact that Zelenska was due to visit children from an orphanage in Kyiv.