Demands for complete blockade of border for agricultural products from Ukraine are unacceptable - Tusk

The protesters’ demands for a complete blockade of the border with Ukraine or a complete rejection of the European Green Course are unacceptable.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a press conference in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I want to talk (with farmers. - Ed.) how to effectively change the provisions of the green exchange rate, so that the Polish farmer does not feel affected by these provisions; and somehow regulate the exchange of goods with Ukraine to effectively protect Polish producers from unfair competition, when products from Ukraine is not subject to customs duties and can influence the European market without any restrictions," Tusk noted.

He added that in both cases there is "serious progress in the negotiations", stressing that for him "not symbolic actions, but systemic solutions" are important.

Tusk announced that he will meet with Polish farmers next Saturday, stressing that he wants to inform them about "something serious" in the context of the European Green Deal.

At the same time, he urged Polish European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski (appointed to this position by the previous government. - Ed.) "not to spoil anything" in the final phase of Poland's negotiations with the European Commission.

The head of the government informed that on Thursday he is going to Bucharest, where a meeting of the leaders of the European Christian Democrats and the EU leadership is taking place. He said that he would talk about the need for changes that would protect the European and Polish markets, as well as Polish manufacturers, from the uncontrolled influx of goods from the outside.

"By changes, we understand the need to return to the principles that existed in trade relations with Ukraine and other third countries before the war.

We really want to help Ukraine, but we must simultaneously protect the European and Polish agricultural market and take care of it regardless of farmers' protests," Tusk emphasized.

Regarding the protests of Polish farmers and other groups on Wednesday in Warsaw, which resulted in clashes with the police, he emphasized that he would not negotiate with hooligans, but only with farmers.

"Those who broke the law during the demonstration, which led to injuries to police officers, will be held accountable according to the law. We will not perceive them as farmers, but as people who broke the law," the prime minister emphasized.

