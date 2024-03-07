Ukrainian mobilization reserve is about 5 million men. INFOGRAPHICS

The mobilization reserve of Ukraine is about 4.8 million men. The rest are either already serving (1.3 million) or not subject to mobilization (4.3 million) — people with disabilities, men aged 18-26, refugees from war, under occupation, reserved, students, caregivers, parents of many children , scientists, lecturers and teachers.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in a study of the analytical publication Texty.org.ua.

At the same time, Ukraine still has a potential reserve - men aged 18-26. As of the beginning of 2024, it is 707 thousand people (not including those who are not subject to mobilization).

According to a similar methodology, analysts counted women who could potentially serve and do not raise children. They can replenish Ukraine's mobilization reserve by 3 million.

In the calculations, the analysts relied on the demographic forecast of the Institute of Demography and Social Research named after M. V. Ptukh of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine for 2023, which was modeled in 2020.

Analysts chose these data because the forecast excludes the population of the occupied territories, and the short-term demographic estimate is very clear.

Of all the forecast options, the scenario of low birth rate, low migration growth, and low life expectancy was chosen. This choice is due to the previous pandemic and expectations of a new Russian invasion.

