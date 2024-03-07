Sweden officially becomes 32nd member of NATO
On Thursday, 7 March, Sweden officially joined the North Atlantic Alliance. It became the 32nd member of NATO.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant protocol published on the website of the US State Department.
The protocol on the country's accession to the Alliance has entered into force, the US State Department has announced.
A ceremony to raise the Swedish flag over NATO Headquarters in Brussels is scheduled for Monday (11 March), with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in attendance.
