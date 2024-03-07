Swiss Parliament supports use of Russian assets to finance Ukraine

On March 7, the Council of States of the Swiss Parliament approved a proposal that could allow the use of sovereign Russian assets frozen in the country to finance war reparations in Ukraine.

Twenty-one members of the upper house of the Swiss parliament voted in favor of finding a mechanism for the use of Russian assets, 19 were against, and three abstained from voting. The lower house of the Swiss parliament adopted these proposals last year, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The Federal Council (government) of the country can now work on creating an international legal framework for using the frozen assets of the aggressor state to pay reparations to the countries that have been attacked.

Such a mechanism would provide that the frozen funds of the aggressor country's central bank or the assets of its state-owned companies can be legally transferred to the country under attack.

"The facts are very clear indeed: Russia has seriously violated international law. Therefore, it must compensate for the damage caused. International discussions on compensation mechanisms are currently underway, and Switzerland is taking part in them, using its knowledge, skills and all its experience in this area," commented Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

