Shmyhal on access to €300 billion of frozen Russian assets: Ukraine has clear plan

About 300 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets have been frozen in partner countries, and Ukraine’s goal is to gain access to them.

This was emphasized by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"An important meeting on the confiscation of Russian frozen assets with the participation of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and the NBU.



We discussed our plans to work with the G7, the EU and Belgium.

We are strengthening our legal position and preparing the necessary legal mechanisms. We have a clear action plan and first results.



Together with the World Bank, we have estimated that Ukraine's recovery will cost at least $486 billion, and the assets of the aggressor country should be the main source of recovery.

Russia must pay and Russia will pay!" - Shmyhal said.