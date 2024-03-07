Czech Republic has raised all funds to purchase 800 thousand shells for Ukraine - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel confirms that Ukraine’s allies have transferred all the funds needed to provide 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

According to the Czech president, "as of this morning, we have collected a total amount of 800 thousand pieces of ammunition for the purchase of all ammunition," Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

He added that the Czech government will then sign a memorandum with all the countries that have joined the initiative - there are 18 of them - and provide detailed information on the schedule and next steps. Pavel refused to specify who exactly contributed and how much.

The Czech president predicts that the ammunition should arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks." "Now it will depend on the mastery of our companies and the Ministry of Defense to speed up the whole process," he added.