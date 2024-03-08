UN Security Council will discuss Russia’s shelling of Odesa

On March 8, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the shelling of Odesa by Russian troops and consider humanitarian issues related to the war.

As Censor.NET informs, Ukrinform informs about this.

The meeting was initiated by Ukraine. Several humanitarian issues in Ukraine will also be discussed at the meeting on the topic "Supporting the peace and security of Ukraine". It is noted that the list of speakers will be determined in the order of receipt of applications.

The meeting of the UN Security Council will begin at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Read more: Crash of IL-76 in Russia to be discussed by UN Security Council. Meeting is called by Moscow

As you know, on March 6, the Russians struck Odesa. During the Russian missile attack on Odesa, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the port and did not have time to take shelter, the explosion occurred not far from them.

According to the Greek mass media, citing anonymous sources in the Greek government, the attack was made on Zelenskyy's motorcade while he was with the Greek delegation. The explosion occurred shortly before the leaders' meeting, 150 meters from the location of the delegation from Greece. It is reported that no one was injured in the delegations.

As Zelenskyy noted, as a result of today's strike by Russian troops in Odesa, there are dead and wounded.