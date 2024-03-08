Cameron - Baerbock: We have to ask ourselves what can be done about long-range missiles for Ukraine

The head of the British Foreign Ministry, James Cameron, does not believe that the issue of long-range missiles for Ukraine is causing a split in the unity of NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, David Cameron said this at a joint press conference with Annalena Baerbok in Berlin.

"Great Britain and Germany provided (in Europe) the most assistance to Ukraine – military, diplomatic, financial. But they should ask: what else can they do, what more weapons can they provide. We should ask ourselves what can be done about long-range missiles... "This is a sovereign decision of each country. The missiles we handed over helped the Ukrainians repel aggression," he emphasized.

He did not comment on the reluctance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to agree to the transfer of German Taurus missiles. At the same time, Cameron did not agree that the issue of missiles is causing a split in the unity of NATO and assessed the cohesion of the Alliance now as "unbelievable".

Cameron emphasized that he wants a peaceful solution, but understands that "peace can be achieved only through force, through the demonstration that Putin will not win, through the support of Ukraine."

Also remind, that earlier German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. One of his arguments was that the missile could hit a target somewhere in Moscow if used incorrectly

Read more: Germany confirms that Burbock’s motorcade in Mykolaiv was followed by Russian drone