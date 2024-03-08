26% of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko to be leader of opposition, 17% - Prytula - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

More than a quarter of respondents consider the leader of the European Solidarity party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, to be the leader of the opposition in the country. 17% believe that volunteer Serhiy Prytula is the leader of the opposition.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a KIIS survey conducted on 17-28 February 2024.

During the survey, respondents were asked who they consider to be the leader of the opposition from the list of public figures. A total of six names were read out to the respondents, from which they were asked to choose one person whom they consider to be the leader of the political opposition in the country (or the respondent could name their own option).

Petro Poroshenko is considered the leader of the opposition by the largest number of respondents - 26% of all respondents. Serhiy Prytula is in second place with 17%.

This is followed by Dmytro Razumkov (7%), Yulia Tymoshenko (5%), Oleksiy Arestovych (2%) and Yuriy Boyko (2%). In addition, 4% of respondents named their own option, of which 3% said that in their opinion, Valerii Zaluzhnyi is the leader of the opposition.

